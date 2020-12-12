James Hudson Mynahan, 88, Fruitland Park, Florida passed away on December 9, 2020 at Orlando Health under the care of Cornerstone Hospice.

James was born on April 13, 1932 in Howell, Michigan to his parents Perce Mynahan and Genevieve (Hudson) Mynahan. He was a retired Supervisor in the Nuclear Reactor Construction Industry. James moved to Fruitland Park in 1989 from Howell, Michigan and was of the Christian faith. He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a Master Mason in the Masonic Order. James loved to go boating and had an antique boat he was quite proud of as well as his small runabout boat that he sailed here in Lake County. He loved to travel to anywhere he had not been.

He is survived his children, Son: Randy Mynahan of Minnesota and a daughter, Kathleen A. Coate of Orlando, Florida as well as several dear friends.