Joan Elizabeth Root

Joan Elizabeth (Heise) Root died on December 1, 2020. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; and her sister, Lucille. Joan was a twenty year resident of the Villages, originally from Pittsburgh.

Joan was born in Delaware on September 14, 1924 and grew up in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. She attended Alfred University where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree, and met her future husband. Joan and Dean then spent their time in Pittsburgh before moving to Florida. Joan was an avid golfer. She also enjoyed her Mahjong club, bridge club, and was a proud member of the Pittsburgh club.

Joan is survived by her oldest son, Herb and his wife Marilyn; her second son, Scott and his wife Elaine; grandchildren, Coby, Casey, Michael, Kevin, and Miranda; and great grandchildren, Brennan, Elliott and Oona.

Services will be for immediate family only at this time. In lieu of flowers please send donations to your favorite non-profit organization.