Johnny Ray Wiltshire passed away December 5, 2020 in Wildwood, Florida. He was born in Equality IL. 1934. He was the son of the Carl Wiltshire and Velma Wathan Walshire. Johnny or John as many like to call him, was loved by his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by many who knew him.

John enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served during the Korean War.

Later he work as a boilermaker/pipefitter for McDonnell -Douglas, later to be bought out by Boeing aerospace in St. Louis Missouri. John retired in 1999 after 42 years.

In February 6, 1961 John Wiltshire and Wanda Weeks were joined in holy matrimony.

John was a member of the machinist union in St. Louis Missouri, was a member of the Aerospace association in St. Louis Missouri, he belong to the VFW in Woodriver Illinois, and the Moose Club in Jerseyville Illinois. He was an active member of the southern Illinois Farm Bureau for many years.

John enjoyed helping his father on their family farm. He loved being outdoors, taking walks for hours, working outside in the yard and hunting. John loved spending time with his family and friends, telling jokes and stories to whoever would listen. For many years John and his wife travel across country on their Honda Goldwing.

Johnny is survived by a younger brother, Cecil Wayne Wiltshire, in Odessa Florida. A wife, Wands (Sue) Wilshire in Lake Panasoffkee Florida. A daughter Catherine Hokenson Price and son-in-law Gary Lee Price in Cottage Hills Illinois. Four grandchildren, David Michael Hokenson in Fort Campbell Kentucky, Matthew Alan Hokenson in Bunker Hill Illinois, Melissa Sheppard, in Lake Panasoffkee Florida and Timothy Hokenson in Mount Olive Illinois. A Younger daughter Doris Jean Dobbs in Anna Illinois two more Grandchildren Melissa Marie Reynolds in Brighton Illinois and Jeremy Michael Calvert in Anna Illinois. John was blessed with 16 great grandchildren.

A small graveside military service with John family, is on December 12, 2020 at 1:30. His final resting place will be located at the Sumpter County National cemetery in Bushnell Florida. A small wake will be hosted by crossroads Baptist Church in Lake Panasoffkee.

Family request any flowers, plants or sympathy cards to be sent to 1081 C. R. 479, building B-42, Lake Panasoffkee FL 33538.