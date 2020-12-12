Joyce Vivian Engle, 75, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away peacefully, on December 7, 2020.

“Vivian” was born on September 22, 1945 to Ernest and Viola Sloan in Eustis, FL. After graduating from Groveland High School in 1963, she went on to become a Paralegal/Administrative Assistant for the Lake County Fifth Judicial Circuit of Florida. She worked for the State Attorney’s office from 1975-2005.

In 1968, she married Jerry Engle, going on to have two children, Gerald Christopher Engle and Gregory Chad Engle. They divorced in 1985, but both continued to love and support their boys.

Vivian supported her family through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. Vivian was a passionate fan of her boys in all of their sports and extracurricular activities growing up. Her love overflowed for her grandchildren and beloved pets. She enjoyed gospel music, having a particular passion for The Gaither’s Vocal Band.

Vivian was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Viola Sloan, brother, Kenneth Sloan, and sisters, Lucille Willis and Sharon Rozar. Vivian is survived by her brother, Dwight Sloan. Son, Gerald Christopher Engle and daughter in love, Misti Burns Engle. Son, Gregory Chad Engle and daughter in love, Lanaye Melton Engle. She had five grandchildren, Peyton Engle, Kylie Engle, Ashlyn Engle, Braelyn Engle and Brice Tucker.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020. There will be a viewing from 10:00am-11:00am and funeral service from 11:00am-12:00pm at Page Theus Funeral Home: 914 West Main Street, Leesburg, FL 34748. Immediately following the service, she will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens: 1901 County Road 25-A, Leesburg, FL 34748.