Man who stole golf carts in The Villages arrested at Trailwinds Village

A man who served time in prison for stealing golf carts in The Villages was arrested at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Joseph Daryl Ross, 28, of Wildwood, was released June 28 from a Florida prison. He began his sentence Dec. 26, 2019 after being convicted in Sumter County Court of five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Ross and an accomplice stole golf carts from Freedom Pointe in The Villages, from The Villages Golf Cars location at Brownwood and Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake.

Ross had been a passenger in a silver Nissan utility vehicle at 6:32 p.m. Thursday which was pulled over at Trailwinds Village due to the vehicle having a suspicious license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A check revealed Ross was wanted on Leon County warrant. As Ross stepped out of the car, a small bag of heroin was spotted on the floorboard near where Ross had been sitting.

Ross was arrested on a charge of heroin possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.