Marie King, better known by her friends as “Annette” passed away at 9 am December 7, 2020. She was the youngest of ten, born on Christmas day 1942 in Rumford, Maine to Raoul and Clarice (Gallant) Roy. She left her home in the country after graduating from Stephens High School.

Eager to start a career she joined the business world in Portland, Maine. Later she moved to Amherst, New Hampshire to raise a family and to continue her career in Human Resources. There with much determination, she was promoted to Human Resource Manager at Sanmina Corporation. Not long after, her desire to continuously improve led to serving five other locations of Sanmina as a Regional HR Leader.

However, because of her love of music, playing the guitar, and her eagerness to serve the Lord, she got involved with one of the local prayer groups. It wasn’t too long afterward that she was leading the prayer group in praise and worship. After 15 years leading the group and seeing its growth she and her husband decided to move to Florida to enjoy retirement. It wasn’t too long after moving that she became a prayer warrior at St. Vincent de Paul in Wildwood, Florida. There she and her close friend, Lynne Schlichting, started a core team to offer prayer support for their Church members. In addition, they began conducting spiritual seminars across Florida and back in New Hampshire. Their seminars became very popular with great attendance.

At home Annette’s true joy, along with her, husband, Stan, was watching the growth of their two sons, Mark and Jason. Both very successful in business, but most important was the way they are concerned about others. A trait they learned from their mom.

Annette will be deeply missed because of her love of others and always putting others before her needs. She had a tender heart and always a strong will to make any situation better. A lover of animals and God who created them all.

She leaves behind her husband Stan, of 56 years, her son, Jason and wife Heather, her son, Mark and wife Katherine, and their son Josiah who knew her as Mimi. Also her three sisters, Janine Duffy (with husband Frank), Millie Schreiner, and Julie McInnis, her sister-in-law Judy Roy, her sister-in-law Catherine Francoeur (with husband Mike), and her brother-in-law Michael King (with wife Elaine). Along with many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

A Viewing for friends and family will be held at Beyer’s Funeral Home 1123 W. Main St., Leesburg, FL 34748 on Friday, December 11th from 5 pm till 7 pm with vigil at 6:30 pm.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL, with Pastor John McCracken and Deacon Dan Miller officiating. Inurnment will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made to LIFE Outreach International at my.lifetoday.org/give. Annette was passionate about the organization and gave annually to support the needs of the poor.