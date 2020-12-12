New cases of deadly COVID-19 being identified locally at alarming rate

On a day when 11 more local residents were identified as victims of COVID-19, more than 300 new cases of the deadly virus were reported across the tri-county area.

Eight of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other three lived in Lake County. They were among the 793 deaths that have been reported across the local region, the 20,049 across the state and the 296,795 who have lost the battle with the virus across the United States.

Locally, 80 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 24 for a total of 1,588;

Leesburg up 18 for a total of 1,946;

Summerfield up 9 for a total of 730;

Fruitland Park up 8 for a total of 289;

Oxford up 7 for a total of 200;

Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 613;

Belleview up 6 for a total of 572; and

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 573.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 30,867 – increase of 337

Deaths: 102

Hospitalizations: 350

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 3,987 – increase of 40

Deaths: 102

Hospitalizations: 350

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,457), Coleman (726), Wildwood (573), Bushnell (474) and Oxford (200).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 12,136 – increase of 151

Deaths: 270

Hospitalizations: 910

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,228), Leesburg (1,946), Tavares (994), Eustis (990) and Mount Dora (931). The Villages also is reporting 73 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 14,744 – increase of 146

Deaths: 421

Hospitalizations: 1,211

Cities with most cases: Ocala (11,297), Summerfield (730), Dunnellon (594), Belleview (572) and Citra (262). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,116,973 cases – an increase of 10,577 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,098,341 are residents. A total of 59,322 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,065 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 20,049 deaths and 57,986 people have been hospitalized.