Saturday, December 12, 2020
71.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

New cases of deadly COVID-19 being identified locally at alarming rate

Larry D. Croom

On a day when 11 more local residents were identified as victims of COVID-19, more than 300 new cases of the deadly virus were reported across the tri-county area.

Eight of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other three lived in Lake County. They were among the 793 deaths that have been reported across the local region, the 20,049 across the state and the 296,795 who have lost the battle with the virus across the United States.

Locally, 80 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 24 for a total of 1,588;
  • Leesburg up 18 for a total of 1,946;
  • Summerfield up 9 for a total of 730;
  • Fruitland Park up 8 for a total of 289;
  • Oxford up 7 for a total of 200;
  • Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 613;
  • Belleview up 6 for a total of 572; and
  • Wildwood up 1 for a total of 573.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 30,867 – increase of 337
  • Deaths: 102
  • Hospitalizations: 350

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 3,987 – increase of 40
  • Deaths: 102
  • Hospitalizations: 350
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,457), Coleman (726), Wildwood (573), Bushnell (474) and Oxford (200).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 12,136 – increase of 151
  • Deaths: 270
  • Hospitalizations: 910
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,228), Leesburg (1,946), Tavares (994), Eustis (990) and Mount Dora (931). The Villages also is reporting 73 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 14,744 – increase of 146
  • Deaths: 421
  • Hospitalizations: 1,211
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (11,297), Summerfield (730), Dunnellon (594), Belleview (572) and Citra (262). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,116,973 cases – an increase of 10,577 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,098,341 are residents. A total of 59,322 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,065 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 20,049 deaths and 57,986 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

Entertainment

Annual holiday light display at Lady Lake Chamber brings familiar glow

The annual holiday light display at the Lady Lake Chamber is bringing a familiar glow to a city that has seen anything but familiar amidst the nearly year-long COVID-19 pandemic. Check out our video of this year's display.
Read more
Crime

Man who stole golf carts in The Villages arrested at Trailwinds Village

A man who served time in prison for stealing golf carts in The Villages was arrested at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Wal-Mart planning to add liquor store next to existing building in Fruitland Park

Fruitland park appears to be on the verge of getting its first liquor store.
Read more
Crime

Another customer’s vehicle stolen from Lady Lake repair shop

Another customer’s vehicle was stolen from a Lady Lake repair shop a week after a Villager’s vehicle was snatched from the same location.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park woman and her guy pal jailed after theft at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Fruitland Park woman and her Leesburg man friend were jailed Thursday night after being accused of ripping off merchandise from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
News

Best buddies in Village of Linden celebrating holidays together

We've got a story about best buddies in the Village of Linden celebrating the holidays together. Tell us about dog or cat and how you are ringing in the holidays. Send a photos to [email protected]
Read more
News

FHP seeks identity of man killed in fiery crash on Sunset Harbor Road

The Florida Highway Patrol is trying to determine the identity of a man killed in a fiery crash on Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfied.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

New cases of deadly COVID-19 being identified locally at alarming rate

On a day when 11 more local residents were identified as victims of COVID-19, more than 300 new cases of the deadly virus were reported across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Man who stole golf carts in The Villages arrested at Trailwinds Village

A man who served time in prison for stealing golf carts in The Villages was arrested at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy Launch Over Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows

Check out this awesome shot of United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy launch over hole #3 on Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Snowy Egrets In Territorial Dispute Near Chitty Chatty Preserve

These snowy egrets were in a territorial dispute on a pond beside the Chitty Chatty Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sunrise Over Bonifay Country Club

Check out this gorgeous sunrise over Bonifay Country Club taken from Bonifay Path. Thanks to Wayne Hoffman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump focused on the stock market and not lost American lives

A reader from the Haciendas of Mission Hills, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on President Trump’s fixation on the stock market at a time when Americans are suffering and dying.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man who stole golf carts in The Villages arrested at Trailwinds Village

A man who served time in prison for stealing golf carts in The Villages was arrested at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Officials and residents rightly concerned about inferior multi-modal paths south of State Road 44

The Villages Developer should step up and fix the sorry multi-modal paths south of State Road 44 instead of eventually sticking it to Villagers with the tab to repair or replace them.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Entertainment

Annual holiday light display at Lady Lake Chamber brings familiar glow

The annual holiday light display at the Lady Lake Chamber is bringing a familiar glow to a city that has seen anything but familiar amidst the nearly year-long COVID-19 pandemic. Check out our video of this year's display.
Read more
Health

New cases of deadly COVID-19 being identified locally at alarming rate

On a day when 11 more local residents were identified as victims of COVID-19, more than 300 new cases of the deadly virus were reported across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Man who stole golf carts in The Villages arrested at Trailwinds Village

A man who served time in prison for stealing golf carts in The Villages was arrested at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump focused on the stock market and not lost American lives

A reader from the Haciendas of Mission Hills, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on President Trump’s fixation on the stock market at a time when Americans are suffering and dying.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Twelve Days of Christmas (Momma-server style)

A mother who has been a server for nearly 10 years at Billy’s Cafe in Lady Lake offers a comical twist on the traditional Twelve Days of Christmas.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Get well soon, America!

A Village of Hacienda North resident has a get well message for America. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man who stole golf carts in The Villages arrested at Trailwinds Village

A man who served time in prison for stealing golf carts in The Villages was arrested at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Another customer’s vehicle stolen from Lady Lake repair shop

Another customer’s vehicle was stolen from a Lady Lake repair shop a week after a Villager’s vehicle was snatched from the same location.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park woman and her guy pal jailed after theft at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Fruitland Park woman and her Leesburg man friend were jailed Thursday night after being accused of ripping off merchandise from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,068FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,767FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
71.2 ° F
72 °
69.8 °
83 %
1.3mph
90 %
Sun
77 °
Mon
77 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
70 °
Thu
65 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment