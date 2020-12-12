Sidney W. Paull, 82, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Leesburg Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Janice (Dress) Paull. Born in Providence, a son of the late David and Faye (Kotler) Paull, he had lived in The Villages for 9 years, previously living in Cranston and Warwick.

Sidney was a graduate of Providence College and earned his law degree from Boston University Law School. He opened a private practice in Warwick, serving the legal needs of Rhode Islanders for 44 years.

In retirement Sid happily traded in his car for a golf cart, playing multiple rounds each week. He took great pride in the success of his two children and was happy to tell anyone of his grandchildren’s latest accomplishments. Sid also was a longtime member of Kiwanis, an avid and savvy card player, and made friends wherever he went.

Devoted father of Lauren Paull Kastner and her husband, Michael, of Great Falls, VA and Gary Paull of North Kingstown, RI. Dear brother of Selene Fishkin of West Palm Beach, FL. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Sarah, and Braden.

Funeral services and Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or www.lovetotherescue.org.