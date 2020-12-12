Saturday, December 12, 2020
Letters to the Editor

The Twelve Days of Christmas (Momma-server style)

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On the first day of Christmas my family gave to me a wish list a million miles long.
On the second day of Christmas my family gave to me two holiday meal requests and a wish list a million miles long.
On the third day of Christmas my family gave to me three stray kittens, two holiday meal requests and a wish list a million miles long.
On the fourth day of Christmas my family gave to me four extra houseguests, three stray kittens, two holiday meal requests and a wish list a million miles long.
On the fifth day of Christmas my family gave to me five more presents to wrap, four extra house guests, three stray kittens, two holiday meal requests and a wish list a million miles long.
On the sixth day of Christmas my family gave to me six loads of laundry, five more presents to wrap, four extra houseguests, three stray kittens, two holiday meal requests and a wish list a million miles.
On the seventh day of Christmas my family gave to me seven piles of dishes, six loads of laundry, five more presents to wrap, four extra house guests, three stray kittens, two holiday meal requests and a wish list a million miles long.
On the eighth day of Christmas my family gave to me eight bags of trash, seven piles of dishes, six loads of laundry, five more presents to wrap, four extra house guests, three stray kittens, two holiday meal requests and a wish list a million miles long.
On the ninth day of Christmas my family gave to me nine trips to the market, eight bags of trash, seven files of dishes, six loads of laundry, five more presents to wrap, four extra houseguests, three stray kittens, two holiday meal requests and a wish list a million miles long.
On the tenth day of Christmas my family gave to me ten annoying voicemails, nine trips to the market, eight bags of trash, seven piles of dishes, six loads of laundry, five more presents to wrap, four extra houseguests, three stray kittens, two holiday meal requests and a wish list a million miles long.
On the eleventh day of Christmas my family gave to me eleven kids playing, ten annoying voice mails, nine trips to the market, eight bags of trash, seven piles of dishes, six loads of laundry, five more presents to wrap, four extra houseguest, three stray kittens, two holiday meal requests and I wish list a million miles long.
On the twelfth day of Christmas my family gave to me twelve minutes rest, eleven kids playing ten annoying voice mail, nine trips to the market, eight bags of trash, seven piles of dishes, six loads of laundry, five more presents to wrap, four extra houseguests, three stray kittens, two holiday meal requests and I wish list a million miles long!

Lisa DeMarco
Billy’s Cafe in Lady Lake

 

