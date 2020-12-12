Trump focused on the stock market and not lost American lives

To the Editor:

Trump tweeted: “Stock Markets at New All Time Highs!!!”

DEATHS and HOSPITALIZATIONS are “at NEW ALL TIME HIGHS!!!”

I am so glad that Trump and his family’s stocks are safe and rising (like the DEATH rates!!)

Gee, I’ve been so worried about the stock market. I don’t think that MILLIONS of people are rejoicing over the stock market when they can’t afford the FOOD MARKET!! And STILL no word from Trump about all the DEATHS being “at New All Time Highs!!!”.

January 20th will the best Christmas gift I will have ever received!

PLEASE wear a mask…this is NOT a “hoax”!

Clifford Wendell

Haciendas of Mission Hills