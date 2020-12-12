Saturday, December 12, 2020
United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy Launch Over Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows

Staff Report

Check out this awesome shot of United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy launch over hole #3 on Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!

United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy Launch Over Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows
United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy Launch Over Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Photos

Snowy Egrets In Territorial Dispute Near Chitty Chatty Preserve

These snowy egrets were in a territorial dispute on a pond beside the Chitty Chatty Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Photos

Sunrise Over Bonifay Country Club

Check out this gorgeous sunrise over Bonifay Country Club taken from Bonifay Path. Thanks to Wayne Hoffman for sharing!
Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Family Of Hooded Mergansers On Pond Beside Chitty Chatty Preserve

This family of hooded mergansers were spotted on a pond beside Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Photos

Alligator Showing Its Teeth

Check out this alligator showing its teeth. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
News

Widower with reverse mortgage walks away from home in The Villages

A widower with a reverse mortgage has apparently walked away from his home in The Villages, leaving his former neighbors with a deteriorating eyesore.
Health

DeSantis lambastes reporter as Florida tops 1.1 million COVID-19 cases

On a day when Florida topped 1.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 and the tri-county area saw a marked increase in positive results, Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines when he got into an argument with a reporter during a press conference in Tampa.
