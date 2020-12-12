Wal-Mart planning to add liquor store next to existing building in Fruitland Park

Fruitland park appears to be on the verge of getting its first liquor store.

City commissioners on Thursday night approved a variance to allow 10-by-18 feet parking spaces at Wal-Mart store to stay consistent with the rest of the parking lot. The store is located at 2501 Citrus Blvd. in Leesburg but the property straddles the Fruitland Park-Leesburg line. The new liquor will be located to the north of the existing building and will be solely in Fruitland Park.

It’s unclear when construction on the new liquor store will begin, or when it’s planned to open. But a provision of the variance for the size of the parking spaces states that it will expire if it hasn’t been utilized within two years.