To the Editor:

I read Ms. Ellen Cora’s opinion regarding her suggestion to do some research before taking the COVID-19 vaccine. I have completed my research based on the many and varied vaccines during my long life. For example, polio, smallpox, measles, pneumonia, tetanus to name a view. In each case I trusted others that the vaccine was safe and effective. Trust replaces fear.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace