Donald Allan Burnett of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born on November 26, 1937 in South Hadley, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Mildred (Thranhardt) and his sister, Millie (Panarese). He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen (Bradley), his children Mike, Debbie and Elizabeth (Schlemmer), four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

Don had two passions: Alcoholics Anonymous and golf. On September 10, 2020, he celebrated forty-five years of sobriety. Don and Karen met while playing in an AA golf tournament over thirty-two years ago. In the early 1990’s, he was president of The Men’s Home in Alexandria, VA, a recovery home offering support and guidance through the 12-step recovery program of AA. Over the years, he has made a difference in countless lives by continuing to stay active in AA and always reaching out to the newcomer.

An avid golfer, Don was very active in the Virginia State Golf Association prior to moving to Florida. He loved his life in The Villages surrounded by friends and endless golf. He worked as an ambassador and a starter at Cane Garden Country Club and always enjoyed driving his golf cart to work. Following a recent lung cancer diagnosis, Don scored a 74 at Havana Country Club the day after his first chemo treatment.

He was a member of the Mt. Holyoke Masonic Lodge for sixty years as well as the Scottish Rite Valley of Springfield, MA.

A celebration of life will be held at Cane Garden Country Club in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org.