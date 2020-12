Lily was a rescue and has become a “dream come true” for Steve and Noreen Nevrly of the Village of Hillsborough.

Lily is now a member of the Dynamic Dog Club and serves as a therapy dog. The couple has advice for their fellow Villagers: “Please adopt from local shelters.”

We want to see photos of your dogs, cats and other pets who are celebrating the holidays. Send a photo to [email protected]. Be sure to tell us a little something about you and your pet.