Sunday, December 13, 2020
76.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Patriotic Villager finds herself on wrong end of District policy on feather flags

Larry D. Croom

A Villager became extremely frustrated last week after her patriotic feather flags suddenly disappeared from the entrance to the Village of Santo Domingo.

Jean Wix said she and her neighbors put up the 11-foot-tall patriotic decorations in honor of Pearl Harbor Day and she was quite shocked when they went missing.

Village of Santo Domingo resident Jean Wix was upset last week when her 11-foot-tall patriotic feather flags suddenly disappeared. She said they were taken down by District personnel in accordance with a new policy about decorations at the entrances to Villages neighborhoods.

At first, Wix thought the decorations had been stolen. But after talking to friends in another village, she found out that they had mostly likely been confiscated by the District because of a policy regarding the size of allowed feather flags and the need for approval for any decorations being put up at gates on approved holidays.

You can read the entire holiday decorating policy at this link: District Holiday Decoration Policy 2020

Wix said neither she nor her neighbors on a decorating committee were aware of the policy regarding feather flags and she was only able to figure out what happened when she spoke with friends in the Village of Hacienda South who also had their flags taken down. She was told that a man named Bill was responsible for taking down the flags and he told her friends he had the decorations from the entrance to Santo Domingo.

“I feel relief at having the flags back but I feel the process was not handled well,” Wix said.

Village of Santo Domingo resident Jean Wix is upset because she says Pearl Harbor Day isn’t an approved holiday where the District will allow decorations to be put up at the entrance to neighborhoods.

Wix, whose late husband was a Marine, added that she was disappointed to learn that Pearl Harbor Day isn’t one of the approved holidays where decorations at the entrance to Villages neighborhoods are allowed.

“Pearl Harbor was momentous to our country,” she said. “Many lost fathers and brothers. Many had fathers, brothers and uncles who enlisted after that and lost their lives or at least were tremendously affected by the cruelty of that war. How can it not be a day of remembrance and patriotic symbolism?”

Wix added that her group recently put up their Christmas decorations at the entrance to her village but the entire experience has left a bad taste in her mouth.

“It’s not Florida’s Friendliness Hometown anymore,” she said. “My interest in the holiday season is gone.”

Related Articles

Health

Two more local COVID-19 deaths as Sumter County surpasses 4,000 cases of deadly virus

COVID-19 has claimed two more local residents as Sumter County hit a milestone in the cumulative number of cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villages couple’s son heading to DUI school after drunk driving arrest

The son of a couple in The Villages is heading to DUI school as the result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year.
Read more
News

Sumter County sheriff’s K-9 team to be featured at upcoming DAR meeting

The John Bartram Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be joined at its upcoming meeting by Sumter County sheriff’s Dep. Robert Mata and his K-9 partner, Charlotte.
Read more
Crime

Leesburg man nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart after deputy witnesses attack

A Leesburg man found himself behind bars Thursday night after getting into a nasty scuffle with his lady friend in front of Marion County sheriff’s deputies at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Crime

38-year-old Summerfield woman with suspended license jailed after caught speeding

A Summerfield woman with a suspended license was arrested Monday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving at almost twice the posted speed limit.
Read more
News

Lily the rescue dog lights up holidays in Village of Hillsborough

Lily the rescue dog lights up holidays in Village of Hillsborough. Send a photo of your holiday pet to [email protected]
Read more
Business

Welcome to Lake Sumter Apartment Homes

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are now open and available to move in.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Two more local COVID-19 deaths as Sumter County surpasses 4,000 cases of deadly virus

COVID-19 has claimed two more local residents as Sumter County hit a milestone in the cumulative number of cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villages couple’s son heading to DUI school after drunk driving arrest

The son of a couple in The Villages is heading to DUI school as the result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Strolling The Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this awesome shot taken while strolling the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Jimmy LaRusso for sharing!
Read more
Photos

United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy Launch Over Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows

Check out this awesome shot of United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy launch over hole #3 on Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Snowy Egrets In Territorial Dispute Near Chitty Chatty Preserve

These snowy egrets were in a territorial dispute on a pond beside the Chitty Chatty Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The truth about funding for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the notion that American taxpayers are footing the bill for Pzifer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Welcome to Lake Sumter Apartment Homes

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are now open and available to move in.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages couple’s son heading to DUI school after drunk driving arrest

The son of a couple in The Villages is heading to DUI school as the result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Trump has tested the strength of our nation

Villager Marsha Shearer, writing in an Opinion piece, argues that if our nation can withstand the assaults of the past four years and survive, maybe we can withstand most anything. Maybe.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Patriotic Villager finds herself on wrong end of District policy on feather flags

A Villager became extremely frustrated last week after her patriotic feather flags suddenly disappeared from the entrance to the Village of Santo Domingo.
Read more
Health

Two more local COVID-19 deaths as Sumter County surpasses 4,000 cases of deadly virus

COVID-19 has claimed two more local residents as Sumter County hit a milestone in the cumulative number of cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villages couple’s son heading to DUI school after drunk driving arrest

The son of a couple in The Villages is heading to DUI school as the result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The truth about funding for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the notion that American taxpayers are footing the bill for Pzifer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Time for Trump to put on his big-boy pants

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident contends it’s time for President Trump to put on his big-boy pants. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

CDD 1 supervisor’s advice on COVID-19 vaccine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident offers a response to a Community Development District 1 supervisor’s suggestion regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages couple’s son heading to DUI school after drunk driving arrest

The son of a couple in The Villages is heading to DUI school as the result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year.
Read more
Crime

Leesburg man nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart after deputy witnesses attack

A Leesburg man found himself behind bars Thursday night after getting into a nasty scuffle with his lady friend in front of Marion County sheriff’s deputies at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Crime

38-year-old Summerfield woman with suspended license jailed after caught speeding

A Summerfield woman with a suspended license was arrested Monday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving at almost twice the posted speed limit.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,081FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,768FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
76.4 ° F
77 °
75 °
69 %
0.7mph
1 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
71 °
Wed
64 °
Thu
64 °
Fri
56 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment