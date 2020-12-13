Ronald “Ron” Pokrywki, age 77, of Summerfield, Florida, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Ron was born on June 17, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Stanley and Helen Pokrywki. He attended Catholic Central High School in Monroe, Michigan and worked at Ford Motor Company for 30 years before retiring in 1991. He enjoyed bicycling, bowling, horseshoes and his grandchildren.

In additions to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his second wife, Linda, and a grandson, Tate Thiry.

Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy, and her two children, Joseph Knilans and Jami (Jason) Parker; the daughters of his second wife, Linda, whom he lovingly raised as his own, Melinda (John) Muller, Darlene Henderson and Kimberly (John) Anderson; his first wife, Dianne, and their daughter, Dawn Pokrywki, and her partner, David Meador; sister, Barbara (Bernard) Martin, brother, James (Karen) Pokrywki, sister Marlene Farrow, and her partner, Ron Waller; grandchildren Jacob (Riley) Muller, Whitney Thiry, Nathan (Isabel) Muller, Skylar Muller, Haley Muller, Christina Knilans; great-grandchildren Joseph, Elizabeth, and Sage Muller; and many extended family members.

Ron was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone.

A “celebration of life” memorial service is being planned for June, 2021 in Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ron’s name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson‘s Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org