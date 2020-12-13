Sunday, December 13, 2020
Sumter County sheriff’s K-9 team to be featured at upcoming DAR meeting

Larry D. Croom

Sumter County Dep. Robert Mata and his K-9 partner, Charlotte

The John Bartram Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be joined at its upcoming meeting by Sumter County sheriff’s Dep. Robert Mata and his K-9 partner, Charlotte.

The meeting will take place Dec. 18 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will get under way 30 minutes later. Masks are required and reservations for members only can be made by contacting Brenda Thomason at (734) 788-7097 or at [email protected].

Mata will tell chapter members about the special training K-9 officers and their dogs go through and their immense contributions to law enforcement. He will also highlight the special job his bloodhound partner, Charlotte, performs in the community.

Mata will discuss how specially trained dogs have been used for many years by both law enforcement and the military and have played invaluable roles in the areas of narcotic trafficking, bomb detection, tracking people and as guard dogs. He will explain how the training they undergo creates a special bond between the dog and their handlers and how they are willing to lay down their lives for their partners.

Leesburg man nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart after deputy witnesses attack

A Leesburg man found himself behind bars Thursday night after getting into a nasty scuffle with his lady friend in front of Marion County sheriff’s deputies at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
38-year-old Summerfield woman with suspended license jailed after caught speeding

A Summerfield woman with a suspended license was arrested Monday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving at almost twice the posted speed limit.
Lily the rescue dog lights up holidays in Village of Hillsborough

Lily the rescue dog lights up holidays in Village of Hillsborough. Send a photo of your holiday pet to [email protected]
Welcome to Lake Sumter Apartment Homes

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are now open and available to move in.
Fewer flowers appear to be in future for Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

Fewer flowers appear to be in the future for Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. We'll explain what is happening.
Villager claims loss of supplemental income making upkeep at home too expensive

A Villager is claiming her loss of supplemental income is making upkeep at her home too expensive for her to afford.
Annual holiday light display at Lady Lake Chamber brings familiar glow

The annual holiday light display at the Lady Lake Chamber is bringing a familiar glow to a city that has seen anything but familiar amidst the nearly year-long COVID-19 pandemic. Check out our video of this year's display.
Strolling The Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this awesome shot taken while strolling the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Jimmy LaRusso for sharing!
United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy Launch Over Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows

Check out this awesome shot of United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy launch over hole #3 on Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Snowy Egrets In Territorial Dispute Near Chitty Chatty Preserve

These snowy egrets were in a territorial dispute on a pond beside the Chitty Chatty Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
The truth about funding for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the notion that American taxpayers are footing the bill for Pzifer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Trump has tested the strength of our nation

Villager Marsha Shearer, writing in an Opinion piece, argues that if our nation can withstand the assaults of the past four years and survive, maybe we can withstand most anything. Maybe.
The truth about funding for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the notion that American taxpayers are footing the bill for Pzifer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Time for Trump to put on his big-boy pants

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident contends it’s time for President Trump to put on his big-boy pants. Read her Letter to the Editor.
CDD 1 supervisor’s advice on COVID-19 vaccine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident offers a response to a Community Development District 1 supervisor’s suggestion regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Man who stole golf carts in The Villages arrested at Trailwinds Village

A man who served time in prison for stealing golf carts in The Villages was arrested at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.
