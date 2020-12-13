Sumter County sheriff’s K-9 team to be featured at upcoming DAR meeting

The John Bartram Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be joined at its upcoming meeting by Sumter County sheriff’s Dep. Robert Mata and his K-9 partner, Charlotte.

The meeting will take place Dec. 18 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will get under way 30 minutes later. Masks are required and reservations for members only can be made by contacting Brenda Thomason at (734) 788-7097 or at [email protected].

Mata will tell chapter members about the special training K-9 officers and their dogs go through and their immense contributions to law enforcement. He will also highlight the special job his bloodhound partner, Charlotte, performs in the community.

Mata will discuss how specially trained dogs have been used for many years by both law enforcement and the military and have played invaluable roles in the areas of narcotic trafficking, bomb detection, tracking people and as guard dogs. He will explain how the training they undergo creates a special bond between the dog and their handlers and how they are willing to lay down their lives for their partners.