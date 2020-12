To the Editor:

I certainly hope that the taxpayers of Florida are not expected to pay for this frivolous lawsuit. It is past time for EVERYONE to realize that Trump lost the election and it is ridiculous and an insult to intelligence to pretend otherwise. Time for Mr. Trump to put on his big-boy pants and step up for the peaceful transfer of power that sets the USA apart from dictatorships.

Judie Brown

Village of Briar Meadow South