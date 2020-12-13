Sunday, December 13, 2020
Trump has tested the strength of our nation

Marsha Shearer

Marsha Shearer

After four years of attempts by the Trump administration to turn our Republic into an autocracy, after four years of attempting to undermine our institutions including the Constitution, after four years of turning the majority of Republicans in the House and Senate into simpering sycophants, after four years of inciting fear, violence, and robotic stupidity in its citizens, democracy has held, thanks to the Judicial branch. The bad news is that we came so close to losing it. The good news is that if it can withstand these assaults and survive, maybe we can withstand most anything. Maybe.

But that is “to be determined.” Not since the Civil War have we been so badly divided. We can’t even agree on facts. Half the population has taken on the Trumpian characteristics that make up stuff, give credence to conspiracy theories and conjure up ‘facts’ to support them. No one is held accountable for anything anymore. Shades of gray have disappeared. Everything is black or white. Labels convey everything. Being a Democrat automatically means that you are a socialist, that you support government takeover of everything, that you want to defund the police. Nuance has disappeared. Discussion of issues has disappeared. Critical thinking and expertise are characteristics that symbolize ‘elitism’ to be ignored and criticized. Ignorance has become a valued commodity.

A pandemic unlike anything the world has experienced since the Black Death, has been a petri dish of hate and fear and purposeful misinformation. The simple act of wearing a mask to protect others has become a political statement. Think about that. Since when, in modern history has concern for others and an action designed to prevent illness and death, been seen as a political statement threatening individual liberty. What is wrong with us? Why have we come to care so little for our fellow citizens? How many people have become ill or died because the wearing of a simple covering is seen as an act of sedition threatening freedom?

Through no fault of their own, millions of our fellow citizens are suffering in what has become a national food emergency. Lines to receive food stretch for miles and what do our elected officials do? Nothing. Nothing. If there was ever a time for the government to come together to ease the pain of loss of jobs, of businesses, of homes, of the necessities of life, a relief package would seem to be a no-brainer. Yet it is unthinkable that the no brainers, the heartless, the cruel, the seriously ethically deprived and depraved seem to be prevailing.

The attempted coup has been defeated, no thanks to our elected officials. But we are still in the woods fighting to gain back who we were and defeat who we’ve become. We have a long way to go. And we will not get there without a national acknowledgment of our failures as a society and a national rededication to the values espoused in our founding documents. If we are to become again the United States of America, all of us need to consider the concept of Truth and Reconciliation. We need to examine our actions vis-à-vis our Constitution. We need to demand truth—verifiable truth. Without truth there can be no trust. We need to reconcile our differences, valuing those that allow for individual differences but rejecting those that rely on prejudice, fear and hatred of the other, and again respect above all else, the worth and dignity of all of us.

That would be a wonderful way to begin a new year, full of hope and promise, and one that rededicates us to the values expressed in Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. We really don’t have a choice if we are to survive.

When asked what kind of government the founders had crafted, Benjamin Franklin gave all of us the ultimate assignment when he replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Can we? To be determined…

Marsha Shearer is a resident of The Villages and the author of “America in Crisis: Essays on the Failed Presidency of Donald J. Trump.”

