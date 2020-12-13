Two more local COVID-19 deaths as Sumter County surpasses 4,000 cases of deadly virus

COVID-19 has claimed two more local residents as Sumter County hit a milestone in the cumulative number of cases of the deadly virus.

One of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County and the other one was a resident of Lake County. They are among the 795 deaths that have been reported in the tri-county area since the virus first hit Florida in March.

Sixty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 19 for a total of 1,607;

Leesburg up 15 for a total of 1,961;

Lady Lake up 9 for a total of 622;

Fruitland Park up 7 for a total of 296;

Summerfield up 7 for a total of 737;

Belleview up 5 for a total of 577;

Oxford up 3 for a total of 203;

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 574; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 65.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 31,155 – increase of 288

Deaths: 795

Hospitalizations: 2,472

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 4,015 – increase of 28

Deaths: 102

Hospitalizations: 350

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,474), Coleman (727), Wildwood (574), Bushnell (475) and Oxford (203).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 12,291 – increase of 155

Deaths: 271

Hospitalizations: 910

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,275), Leesburg (1,961), Eustis (1,001), Tavares (998) and Mount Dora (949). The Villages also is reporting 75 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 14,849 – increase of 105

Deaths: 422

Hospitalizations: 1,212

Cities with most cases: Ocala (11,365), Summerfield (737), Dunnellon (608), Belleview (577) and Citra (262). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,125,931 cases – an increase of 8,958 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,107,103 are residents. A total of 59,451 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,080 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 20,133 deaths and 58,127 people have been hospitalized.