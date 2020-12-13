Villagers’ granddaughter writes and performs theme song for new movie

The granddaughter of a Villages couple will soon be heard on the big screen singing the theme song to a newly released movie.

Niccole Fentress Kelly, who lives in Lakeside Landings, sang a song titled “Rest in You” for a movie titled “The Reason,” which is set to be released Tuesday, Dec. 15. Kelly’s grandparents, Tom and Sandi Fentress, live in the Village of Polo Ridge.

Kelly co-wrote the song with friend Jessica Sirls, who is the music director for the movie. Kelly is planning to host a private premiere of the movie at her home and celebrate safely with a few family members and friends on the same day that Universal Pictures and faith-based entertainment studio PureFlix releases the movie to the public.

Kelly serves as a financial adviser at Edward Jones at the Buffalo Ridge Plaza, a field she has been working in for 15 years. She called singing and writing songs a hobby but “worship is my passion.” She frequently can be seen and heard singing with the musical worship team at Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park.

Not surprisingly, Sandi Fentress is quite proud of her granddaughter for more than just her obvious singing talent.

“Niccole has single-minded loyalty, integrity and compassion toward everyone she knows and meets,” her grandmother said. “It feels so appropriate and fulfilling for her to have a role in an uplifting movie like this.”

“The Reason” stars Academy Award winner Louis Gossett Jr., along with Tatyana Ali, Alan Power, Beverly Todd and Burgess Jenkins. It is about family, faith and hope and is based on William Sirl’s award-winning and acclaimed book that carries the same title.

A live premier of the movie originally was scheduled at the Hollywood Museum on Dec. 8 for the cast and contributors and their family and friends, where Kelly was to perform the theme song. But it was canceled because of California’s COVID-19 lockdown order.

Once the movie is released, it will carry more than its inspirational message and entertainment value. That’s because each time it’s rented or purchased, the non-profit group Convoy of Hope will deliver a meal to a hungry child.