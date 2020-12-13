Villages couple’s son heading to DUI school after drunk driving arrest

The son of a couple in The Villages is heading to DUI school as the result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year.

Matthew David Davis, 34, who lives with his parents at 925 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was sentenced last week in Lake County Court following his March 16 arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for a year, and has been ordered into DUI school. He will have to participate in a victim awareness program, perform 50 hours of community service and seek an alcohol evaluation.

On the night of his arrest, Davis had been driving a silver Chrysler on the wrong side of the road at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Avenida Central and Alverez Avenue in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Davis’ vehicle had crashed into a tree and when he got out of the vehicle, he fell against it.

Davis lost his balance and could not follow instructions during field sobriety exercises. He provided three breath samples that registered .314, .344 and .347 blood alcohol content.