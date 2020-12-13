Sunday, December 13, 2020
Welcome to Lake Sumter Apartment Homes

Sponsored Story

Life in the new age world means more than just arriving at the destination; at Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, it means being immersed and feeling at home. Emerging as the newest apartment community in Lady Lake, Florida, Lake Sumter Apartment Homes is delivering a new level of living as unique and vibrant as the neighborhood itself. Melding both the best the city and suburbs have to offer, our community in Lady Lake will provide the highest quality and conveniences associated with affordable rental options. Lake Sumter Apartment Homes is now open and available for you to move-in and we are excited to welcome you home!

Conveniently located in Lady Lake, Florida, Lake Sumter Apartment Homes gives you easy access to the best of what the area has to offer. Only minutes from THE VILLAGES, or just a short drive away from the heart of LAKE SUMTER LANDING and also SPANISH SPRINGS TOWN SQUARE, where you can enjoy diverse options to satisfy the most particular preferences for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Our affordable apartments will make you feel right at home with a myriad of amenities and services to suit your lifestyle. A thoughtful amenity package means you never have to venture far to find solitude or excitement.

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes Exterior View
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes Exterior View

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes is designed for the way you live. That means providing an affordable and extraordinary lifestyle for our residents. Our impressive selection of community amenities and interior apartment features offers something for everyone. These modern and affordable apartments will feature fully equipped kitchens, including granite countertops and CleanSteel energy-efficient appliances, along with other modern finishes. Come and experience all that Lake Sumter Apartment Homes has to offer! Please contact our representative today to make an appointment and get a personalized tour of our property.

Amenities

  • Mid-Rise Building with Elevator Access
  • Business center
  • Cardio and fitness studio
  • Walking path along the community pond
  • Tree-lined streets
  • Minutes to Lake Sumter Landing
  • Walk to Dining and Shopping
  • Dog park
  • Dedicated senior resident activities center 
  • 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Service and online Maintenance Requests
  • Visit our website for a complete list of amenities

Here is a glance at our three dedicated phases of apartment communities.

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes is a non-age restricted phase with income limitations. Consisting of 156 affordable rental apartment homes that will appeal to the most discerning preferences, including traditional 3-Story Garden style building designs as well as unique Carriage Homes over Garages. We understand the need for budget conscious housing when having a larger family, at Lake Sumter Apartments, 143 (92%) of our total apartments make up of 3 and 4 bedroom homes. Receiving federal subsidy in financing the property allows us to fill the demand for larger sized homes and make them affordable for everyone.

Lake Sumter Reserve Senior Living is our “Senior On the Go” phase, consisting of 88 affordable apartment homes in midrise 4 story buildings with elevator access. The property offers a clubhouse with a dedicated senior resident activities center and “Collector’s Edition 1965 Mustang Pool Table”. We like to promote an active lifestyle with a heart- healthy fitness center and pedestrian-friendly sidewalks allowing for aerobic activity around the community.  

Lake Sumter Reserve has no age or income limitations and offers a brand new apartment home option to all ages and income levels.  You’ll enjoy the use of a dedicated fitness center and resident lounge in addition to opulent features inside your home.  . We are working in full swing preparing your new home for move-ins estimated for January 2021. Inquire today about being amongst the first to call Lake Sumter Reserve your new home. 

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes Interior View
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes Interior View

Nothing helps you to imagine the possibilities of life at a new apartment home quite like photography. Visit our official website www.mylakesumterapts.com and browse through the pictures of Lake Sumter Apartment Homes community and get a glimpse of the life that awaits you. 

We are looking forward to providing affordable and quality housing for the expanding needs of all residents in The Villages area, including the supporting workers that help make this area a desirable location with an undisputable reputation. Moving to a place with an affordable cost of living can improve your retirement finances. 

When you choose Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, you’ll delight in meticulously designed features with your comfort and affordability as the foremost focus. Celebrate the Holiday Season with no rent until 2021 in your new 3 Bedroom Apartment Home with rents starting as low as $999 (pricing includes optional washer/dryer and one reserved parking space and is subject to change based on availability). This offer is for a limited time only, don’t miss out on this opportunity to get an amazing deal in one of the most affordable apartment communities in Lady Lake, Florida.

Our success is based upon our exceptional team members who take pride in our work and we truly want to make your home your favorite place to be. We enjoy getting to know our residents and assist in any way that we can. Give us a call at (833) 257-6065 to schedule a personal tour or apply online today! We look forward to welcoming you to your new home here at Lake Sumter Apartment Homes. 

