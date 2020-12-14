13 more residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area surpasses 800 deaths

Thirteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area topped 800 deaths since the deadly virus first hit Florida in March.

Six of the latest fatalities were in Marion County, four were in Sumter County and three were residents of Lake County. They were among the 808 deaths that been reported in the local area.

Sixty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 15 for a total of 1,622;

Leesburg up 17 for a total of 1,978;

Summerfield up 12 for a total of 749;

Lady Lake up 10 for a total of 632;

Fruitland Park up 7 for a total of 303;

Belleview up 3 for a total of 580; and

Oxford up 2 for a total of 728.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 31,410 – increase of 255

Deaths: 808

Hospitalizations: 2,481

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 4,037 – increase of 22

Deaths: 106

Hospitalizations: 352

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,488), Coleman (728), Wildwood (574), Bushnell (476) and Oxford (205).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 12,435 – increase of 144

Deaths: 274

Hospitalizations: 911

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,314), Leesburg (1,978), Eustis (1,021), Tavares (1,001) and Mount Dora (969). The Villages is reporting 76 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 14,938 – increase of 89

Deaths: 428

Hospitalizations: 1,218

Cities with most cases: Ocala (11,435), Summerfield (749), Dunnellon (610), Belleview (580) and Citra (262). The Villages is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,134,383 cases – an increase of 8,452 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,115,446 are residents. A total of 59,554 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,108 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 20,271 deaths and 58,269 people have been hospitalized.