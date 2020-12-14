Monday, December 14, 2020
Illinoisan appointed to fill vacant seat on Lady Lake Commission

Meta Minton

James Rietz

A former Illinois resident who has been living in the Lady Lake portion of The Villages for 14 years has been appointed to the Lady Lake Commission.

James Rietz of the Village of Country Club Hills was named Monday afternoon to fill the Ward 5 vacancy created by the recent resignation of Commissioner Jim Richards, who has the distinction of being the town’s longest-serving mayor.

After graduating from Downers Grove High School in Illinois, Rietz enlisted in the Air Force in 1966. He later worked as a trucker and a tow truck operator before he went to work in the Downers Grove Township Assessors Office.

He was the lone applicant for the vacancy and won unanimous approval.

Leesburg OKs plan allowing younger employees to live inside The Villages portion of city

Leesburg commissioners gave their blessings Monday night to four ordinances connected with the future growth of The Villages on more than 2,612 acres – one of which signals a marked change in the mega-retirement community’s housing philosophy.
Woman who flipped golf cart in The Villages adamant about getting home to her dogs

A woman who flipped a golf cart in The Villages was adamant about getting home to her dogs.
Villager’s $110-million development moving closer to reality in Wildwood

Wildwood commissioners Monday took steps toward approval of a $110-million mixed-use development planned north of County Road 44A and west of Powell Road near Millennium Park.
New CDD 7 supervisor presses PWAC on path worries and sunken bridge

A new supervisor in Community Development District 7 pressed fellow Project Wide Advisory Committee members Monday on worries about multi-modal paths south of State Road 44 and a sunken golf course bridge.
13 more residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area surpasses 800 deaths

Thirteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area topped 800 deaths since the deadly virus first hit Florida in March.
Health care worker arrested after allegedly ripping off elderly client

A health care worker was arrested after allegedly ripping off her elderly client at a facility in Wildwood.
Beau Jangles brings holiday cheer to home in Village of Liberty Park

Beau Jangles makes every day feel like a holiday for Guy and Jermaine Troiano in the Village of Liberty Park. Share a photo of your holiday pet at [email protected]
Heron On A Cold Day In The Villages

This heron was keeping warm on a cold day in The Villages. Thanks to L Turner for sharing!
Strolling The Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this awesome shot taken while strolling the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Jimmy LaRusso for sharing!
United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy Launch Over Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows

Check out this awesome shot of United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy launch over hole #3 on Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Wear a mask

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident makes the case for wearing a mask.
Welcome to Lake Sumter Apartment Homes

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are now open and available to move in.
Woman who flipped golf cart in The Villages adamant about getting home to her dogs

A woman who flipped a golf cart in The Villages was adamant about getting home to her dogs.
Should you get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who is 85, and his wife plan to take the first available vaccine for COVID-19. He explains why and offers advice on how to stay safe until you can get the vaccine.
Cowardice by some in GOP and Supreme Court guaranteeing their own demise

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that inaction and cowardice by some Republicans and the Supreme Court is guaranteeing their own demise as well as ours.
CDD 1 supervisor shouldn’t be giving vaccine advice

A doctor living in the Village of Amelia contends that a Community Development District 1 supervisor shouldn’t be giving vaccine advice. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Health care worker arrested after allegedly ripping off elderly client

A health care worker was arrested after allegedly ripping off her elderly client at a facility in Wildwood.
Villages couple’s son heading to DUI school after drunk driving arrest

The son of a couple in The Villages is heading to DUI school as the result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year.
