Illinoisan appointed to fill vacant seat on Lady Lake Commission

A former Illinois resident who has been living in the Lady Lake portion of The Villages for 14 years has been appointed to the Lady Lake Commission.

James Rietz of the Village of Country Club Hills was named Monday afternoon to fill the Ward 5 vacancy created by the recent resignation of Commissioner Jim Richards, who has the distinction of being the town’s longest-serving mayor.

After graduating from Downers Grove High School in Illinois, Rietz enlisted in the Air Force in 1966. He later worked as a trucker and a tow truck operator before he went to work in the Downers Grove Township Assessors Office.

He was the lone applicant for the vacancy and won unanimous approval.