Wear a mask

To the Editor:

Don’t think that one person not masking can’t make for a super spreading Covid-19 event? Well, pay attention to this please. According to a Dec. 11 CNN Health and many other sources, a study just released by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard of a February biotech conference in Boston has traced, through unique genetic markers, that one asymptomatic participant from France unknowingly spread the Coronavirus to 245,000 people as of Nov. 1. Only 200 people attended the conference in late February.

Public safety precautions were not yet put in place, and the high mobility of the participants helped speed the spread throughout the nation, but hit Massachusetts and Florida particularly hard. Also, at the same conference, a different individual unknowingly ultimately infected another 85,000 people with a different strain. Given the time frame, this was no one’s fault, but rather should be an example of how quickly and easily the Coronavirus can be transmitted.

This didn’t happen all at once. In fact, the conferees returned to their homes in 29 states and a dozen European countries, each one spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers, and on, and on. Interestingly, in August, scientists discovered that the unique strain had infected 25,000 people, so the spread increased 10-fold in just these few months. So folks, if you don’t think you’re infectious (40% of carriers are asymptomatic), or if you don’t think just one unmasked person doesn’t really matter, or that being close to people in indoor settings doesn’t matter, please think of the possible consequences of catching or spreading this virus. Each of us has a patriotic duty to “Be Safe” for ALL of our fellow citizens until the vaccines have been distributed throughout our great country, and the world.

Rob Michaels

Village of Country Club Hills