Monday, December 14, 2020
78.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Wear a mask

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Don’t think that one person not masking can’t make for a super spreading Covid-19 event? Well, pay attention to this please. According to a Dec. 11 CNN Health and many other sources, a study just released by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard of a February biotech conference in Boston has traced, through unique genetic markers, that one asymptomatic participant from France unknowingly spread the Coronavirus to 245,000 people as of Nov. 1. Only 200 people attended the conference in late February.
Public safety precautions were not yet put in place, and the high mobility of the participants helped speed the spread throughout the nation, but hit Massachusetts and Florida particularly hard. Also, at the same conference, a different individual unknowingly ultimately infected another 85,000 people with a different strain. Given the time frame, this was no one’s fault, but rather should be an example of how quickly and easily the Coronavirus can be transmitted.
This didn’t happen all at once. In fact, the conferees returned to their homes in 29 states and a dozen European countries, each one spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers, and on, and on. Interestingly, in August, scientists discovered that the unique strain had infected 25,000 people, so the spread increased 10-fold in just these few months. So folks, if you don’t think you’re infectious (40% of carriers are asymptomatic), or if you don’t think just one unmasked person doesn’t really matter, or that being close to people in indoor settings doesn’t matter, please think of the possible consequences of catching or spreading this virus. Each of us has a patriotic duty to “Be Safe” for ALL of our fellow citizens until the vaccines have been distributed throughout our great country, and the world.

Rob Michaels
Village of Country Club Hills

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Cowardice by some in GOP and Supreme Court guaranteeing their own demise

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that inaction and cowardice by some Republicans and the Supreme Court is guaranteeing their own demise as well as ours.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

CDD 1 supervisor shouldn’t be giving vaccine advice

A doctor living in the Village of Amelia contends that a Community Development District 1 supervisor shouldn’t be giving vaccine advice. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The truth about funding for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to the notion that American taxpayers are footing the bill for Pzifer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Time for Trump to put on his big-boy pants

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident contends it’s time for President Trump to put on his big-boy pants. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

CDD 1 supervisor’s advice on COVID-19 vaccine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident offers a response to a Community Development District 1 supervisor’s suggestion regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump focused on the stock market and not lost American lives

A reader from the Haciendas of Mission Hills, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on President Trump’s fixation on the stock market at a time when Americans are suffering and dying.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Twelve Days of Christmas (Momma-server style)

A mother who has been a server for nearly 10 years at Billy’s Cafe in Lady Lake offers a comical twist on the traditional Twelve Days of Christmas.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

CDD 13 takes ownership of Brownwood Bridge ahead of opening next year

The Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors agreed last week to take ownership of the Brownwood Bridge ahead of its planned opening next year.
Read more
News

Patriotic Villager finds herself on wrong end of District policy on feather flags

A Villager became extremely frustrated last week after her patriotic feather flags suddenly disappeared from the entrance to the Village of Santo Domingo.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Strolling The Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this awesome shot taken while strolling the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Jimmy LaRusso for sharing!
Read more
Photos

United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy Launch Over Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows

Check out this awesome shot of United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy launch over hole #3 on Nancy Lopez Ashley Meadows. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Snowy Egrets In Territorial Dispute Near Chitty Chatty Preserve

These snowy egrets were in a territorial dispute on a pond beside the Chitty Chatty Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Wear a mask

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident makes the case for wearing a mask.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Welcome to Lake Sumter Apartment Homes

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are now open and available to move in.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages couple’s son heading to DUI school after drunk driving arrest

The son of a couple in The Villages is heading to DUI school as the result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Should you get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who is 85, and his wife plan to take the first available vaccine for COVID-19. He explains why and offers advice on how to stay safe until you can get the vaccine.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Three vehicles involved in crash near Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages

Three vehicles were involved in a crash Monday afternoon near Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 13 takes ownership of Brownwood Bridge ahead of opening next year

The Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors agreed last week to take ownership of the Brownwood Bridge ahead of its planned opening next year.
Read more
News

Patriotic Villager finds herself on wrong end of District policy on feather flags

A Villager became extremely frustrated last week after her patriotic feather flags suddenly disappeared from the entrance to the Village of Santo Domingo.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Wear a mask

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident makes the case for wearing a mask.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Cowardice by some in GOP and Supreme Court guaranteeing their own demise

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that inaction and cowardice by some Republicans and the Supreme Court is guaranteeing their own demise as well as ours.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

CDD 1 supervisor shouldn’t be giving vaccine advice

A doctor living in the Village of Amelia contends that a Community Development District 1 supervisor shouldn’t be giving vaccine advice. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages couple’s son heading to DUI school after drunk driving arrest

The son of a couple in The Villages is heading to DUI school as the result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year.
Read more
Crime

Leesburg man nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart after deputy witnesses attack

A Leesburg man found himself behind bars Thursday night after getting into a nasty scuffle with his lady friend in front of Marion County sheriff’s deputies at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Crime

38-year-old Summerfield woman with suspended license jailed after caught speeding

A Summerfield woman with a suspended license was arrested Monday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving at almost twice the posted speed limit.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,095FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,766FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
78.6 ° F
80 °
77 °
78 %
2.5mph
40 %
Mon
76 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
72 °
Thu
66 °
Fri
61 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment