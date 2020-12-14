Woman who flipped golf cart in The Villages adamant about getting home to her dogs

A woman who flipped a golf cart in The Villages was adamant about getting home to her dogs.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 10:30 p.m. Friday to Buena Vista Boulevard at Parr Drive where a red golf cart was found on its side on the multi-modal path.

The driver of the golf cart was identified as 53-year-old Desiree Lynn Ashby of Summerfield. Her eyes were bloodshoot and her speech was slurred, according to an arrest report.

The Washington D.C. native told deputies that her sweatshirt dropped from the top of the golf cart, which made her swerve, causing the golf cart to tip over.

A deputy informed Ashby that she was beginning a drunk driving investigation and Ashby “became very angry.” She said she just wanted to go home and take care of her dogs.

The deputy requested that she participate in field sobriety exercises.

“That’s not going to happen!” she said.

A silver Yeti tumbler was found in the golf cart and it contained a liquid that smelled like alcohol. Ashby was also found to be in possession of Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, the report said.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. She was released after posting $6,000 bond.