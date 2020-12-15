52-year-old Villager with history of DUI arrests back behind bars

A Villager found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her SUV weaving and constantly changing speeds.

The deputy saw a white GMC Acadia in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 441 at the intersection with S.E. 132nd Street Road. He reported that the vehicle, being driven by 52-year-old Corrie Lynn Estosito, of the Village of Glenbrook, entered the intersection from the straight inside lane and made a very slow right turn. The deputy said Estosito was traveling at 58 mph, then slowed to 30 mph and continued to change speeds while crossing the center line marker and the fog line on the roadway.

The deputy made contact with Estosito and smelled a “very strong odor of intoxicating beverages” coming from the vehicle. He reported that her eyes were bloodshot and watery and her speech was slurred and mumbled. The deputy asked Estosito to exit her vehicle and reported that she was “unsteady on her feet and swayed while standing.” She also was staggering and couldn’t keep her balance as she walked over to a nearby parking lot, the report says.

The deputy invited Estosito to participate in field sobriety exercises, which she agreed to do. After struggling through them, a second deputy arrived and conducted breath tests, which showed Estosito had a blood alcohol content of .335 and .228, the report says.

A computer check showed that Estosito, who lives at 3001 Holder Way, had prior DUI convictions in April 1992, September 1998 and August 1999, making this her fourth DUI offense. She was then transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (fourth or subsequent offense). She was being held on $20,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.