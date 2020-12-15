Tuesday, December 15, 2020
89-year-old Villager enters plea in bicycle hit-and-run crash

Meta Minton

Marilyn Hamilton

An 89-year-old Villager has entered a plea in a hit-and-run crash that injured two bicyclists in The Villages.

Marilyn Jean Hamilton of the Village of Fernandina last week in Sumter County Court entered a plea of not guilty to counts of hit and run. The plea was entered through her attorney, Sarajane Miller Olson.

Hamilton remains free on $10,000 bond.

The Michigan native was arrested Nov. 5 by the Florida Highway Patrol in the Oct. 30 hit-and-run crash that left 60-year-old Jessica Laube of the Village of Dunedin with a serious head injury. Her husband, 68-year-old Robert Hunter, had been riding with her on Morse Boulevard and also was struck by Hamilton’s white Mercedes.

Hamilton reportedly got out of the car, saw the crumpled cyclists on the roadway, got back in the Mercedes and drove away, according to witnesses and the FHP. The Mercedes had damage to the front and windshield.   

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz was located at a repair facility in Gainesville, leading to her arrest.

Laube was released from the hospital and able to be back home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

