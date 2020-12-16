COVID-19 still spreading at alarming rate as Florida gears up for vaccines

With Florida on the verge of vaccinating residents and employees of long-term care facilities and high-risk front-line healthcare workers, COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down across the tri-county area.

Two more local residents have died as a result of the virus – one in Sumter County and the other in Lake County – bringing the death toll in the tri-county area to 810. A total of 2,495 local residents also have been hospitalized.

Local officials are gearing up to start administering a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer in the coming days. That vaccine requires two shots administered 21 days apart and is 95 percent effective after the second dose, according to Mark Lander, administrator of the Department of Health in Marion County.

A second vaccine made by Moderna should soon begin arriving in the Sunshine State as well. It requires two shots 28 days apart and also is 95 percent effective after the second dose, Lander said.

Other vaccines made by AstraZeneca, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson also are expected to be available soon. Landers said there is great excitement connected to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it only requires one dose.

Locally, a total of 99 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 14 for a total of 1,636;

Leesburg up 17 for a total of 1,995;

Lady Lake up 17 for a total of 649;

Summerfield up 16 for a total of 765;

Belleview up 12 for a total of 592;

Fruitland Park up 11 for a total of 314;

Oxford up 10 for a total of 215; and

Wildwood up 2 for a total of 576.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 31,716 – increase of 306

Deaths: 107

Hospitalizations: 355

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 4,067 – increase of 30

Deaths: 107

Hospitalizations: 355

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,502), Coleman (728), Wildwood (576), Bushnell (478) and Oxford (215).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 12,571 – increase of 136

Deaths: 275

Hospitalizations: 913

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,338), Leesburg (1,995), Eustis (1,030), Tavares (1,005) and Mount Dora (976). The Villages also is reporting 76 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 15,078 – increase of 140

Deaths: 428

Hospitalizations: 1,227

Cities with most cases: Ocala (11,508), Summerfield (765), Dunnellon (617), Belleview (592) and Citra (265). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,143,794 cases – an increase of 9,411 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,124,742 are residents. A total of 59,915 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,331 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 20,365 deaths and 58,612 people have been hospitalized.