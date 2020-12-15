Lake Panasoffkee eatery shut down due to rodent and insect activity

A Lake Panasoffkee eatery was shut down last week due to rodent and insect activity.

The Inside-Out Grill at 1789 County Road 424 was the subject of an emergency closure on Dec. 9 after a visit from a health inspector.

The rodent activity was a high-priority violation, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

“Approximately 60 rodent droppings on floor under dry storage shelf. Approximately 20 rodent droppings on items, such as canned food and serving platters on dry storage shelf. Approximately 5 rodent droppings on floor next to stove. Approximately 30 rodent droppings next to freezer at back of kitchen in storage area. Approximately 10 rodent droppings on floor next to stand up cooler in front storage area,” the inspector wrote in the report.

There were also approximately 30 ants between a reach-in cooler and freezer in a storage area of the business.

There were several other violations, including a buildup of grease on the stoves and fryers and food stored on the floor. An employee handwash sink did not have paper towels or a mechanical dryer machine.