Michael Thomas McQueary

Staff Report

Michael Thomas McQueary

Michael Thomas McQueary (1998-2020) was the loving son of Jennifer Farlow (Momma) and brother to Grace McQueary. He was a graduate of The Villages Charter Schools (2016) and Ocala State Fire College (2017). Michael served as a Firefighter/EMT for The Villages most recently at Fire Station 45.

Michael is survived on his mother’s side by his grandparents, aunt, uncle and cousin. He is survived on his father’s side by his dad, grandparents, uncle and loving cousins.

Michael had a larger-than-life personality and an infectious smile that filled a room. His friends and family will miss his sense of humor, wit, laughter and the stories he had for any situation. Those who know him best understood that banter was an official sport to Michael. We may miss this most of all. We will forever remember his kindness, courage and passion for helping others.

Michael’s funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy’s, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake on Saturday, December 19 at 10:00 AM,. The mass will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Please see www.StTimothyCC.com for links.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org .

Michael, thank you for teaching us to live life to its fullest. May we bring your light and love into the world each and every day.

Rest in Peace, Michael, we love you more.

