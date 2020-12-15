Push-button gate at new recreation center will be set up off County Road 42

A push-button gate at the new First Responders Recreation Center will be set up off County Road 42.

A potential ground-breaking for the recreation center at the former home of the First Baptist Church in The Villages has been pushed back until at least October 2021.

However, that doesn’t mean that the envisioning process has slowed down. Check out plans for the recreation center at this link: FRR_Presentation_final

The 11,000-square-foot location will be located in Community Development District 4. The recreation center will be located on the far edge of The Villages, but the gate will send the message to outsiders that the recreation center is clearly a part of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Although a gate will be in between County Road 42 and the recreation center, the push-button feature will not block access to the facility.

The recreation center will also include an 18-hole Putt & Play golf course, pickleball courts and fire pit, as well as lawn bowling and croquet.

The construction of the new recreation center will be funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.