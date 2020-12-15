Republicans should pay price for Trump fiasco

To the Editor:

What a disgrace to our country to try to overturn a free election.

Those Republicans who signed on to this charade do not deserve their positions.

I cannot believe the rallies here in The Villages for Trump. Hard to believe this ignorant behavior. This is how Hitler came to power in Nazi Germany.

Our leadership at the top thought it was a joke and was laughing at the mask wearing and just look at the lives lost and what it has done to our country.

If this election was overturned I do not think I would vote again in future elections.

I want a good leader at the top and not a demagogue. Right now we have a leader at the top who is absent from his job. What a shame.

Larry Mednik

Village of Lynnhaven