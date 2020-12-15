Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Villages-News.com should not have amplified irresponsible comment

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On Dec. 11, Villages-News.com reported that CDD 1 supervisor Ellen Cora advised Villagers about deciding to take the COVID-19 vaccine. At a district meeting, Ms. Cora stated that there are many unknowns about the safety of the vaccine, people should research it, and that she will not get vaccinated.
It is incredibly irresponsible and dangerous, particularly at the height of a pandemic killing thousands of Americans every day, for Ms. Cora, who is neither a public health expert nor anyone’s personal doctor, to advise people concerning their use of the vaccine.
Public health and personal medical advice should be given by and taken from the leading public health professionals and personal physicians, not CDD supervisors. At a time when the medical community has concerns about the level of participation in taking the vaccine, why would Villages-News.com amplify such irresponsible and inappropriate advice? We may not be able to cure stupid, but do we have to give it media attention?

Ruth Srulevitch
Village of Liberty Park

