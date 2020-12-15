Winners announced as Visual Arts Association opens annual show and sale

The Visual Arts Association has opened its Winter La Galleria Fine Arts Show & Sale.

Located in the La Hacienda Regional Recreation Center, the exhibit will hang until March 13, 2021. It features 44 original works by Villages artists that are for sale by contacting the artists directly.

Judge Sue Primeau, an artist, exhibitor and watercolor instructor from Ocala, said she was impressed with the quality and overall presentation of the show.

Everyone is invited to visit the show, which is open to the public and free of charge during regular recreation center hours.

Below is a list of the awards that were given: