Winners announced as Visual Arts Association opens annual show and sale

Larry D. Croom

The Visual Arts Association has opened its Winter La Galleria Fine Arts Show & Sale.

Located in the La Hacienda Regional Recreation Center, the exhibit will hang until March 13, 2021. It features 44 original works by Villages artists that are for sale by contacting the artists directly.

Winners of the 2021 La Galleria Fine Arts Show, from left: First Place – Peggy Lefebvre (Passignano Man); second place – Linda Bourassa (Amber Vase) and third place – Diane Cita Timperley (Proud of Her Heritage).

Judge Sue Primeau, an artist, exhibitor and watercolor instructor from Ocala, said she was impressed with the quality and overall presentation of the show.

Everyone is invited to visit the show, which is open to the public and free of charge during regular recreation center hours.

Below is a list of the awards that were given:

  • First place: Peggy Lefebvre (Passignano Man);
  • Second place: Linda Bourassa (Amber Vase);
  • Third place: Diane Cita Timperley (Proud of Her Heritage);
  • Award of Merit: Diane Pattie (Red Eyed Frog on Heliconia);
  • Award of Merit: Iris Kaplan (Love to Dance);
  • Honorable Mention: Harriet Dobbins (My Campsite); and
  • Honorable Mention – Steven Friedman (Pottery Shop in Assisi).

News

Bella the beautiful Frug shows off her Christmas harness

Bella the beautiful Frug is showing off her Christmas harness. Share a photo of your holiday pet at [email protected]
News

Leesburg OKs plan allowing younger employees to live inside The Villages portion of city

Leesburg commissioners gave their blessings Monday night to four ordinances connected with the future growth of The Villages on more than 2,612 acres – one of which signals a marked change in the mega-retirement community’s housing philosophy.
Crime

Woman who flipped golf cart in The Villages adamant about getting home to her dogs

A woman who flipped a golf cart in The Villages was adamant about getting home to her dogs.
News

Villager’s $110-million development moving closer to reality in Wildwood

Wildwood commissioners Monday took steps toward approval of a $110-million mixed-use development planned north of County Road 44A and west of Powell Road near Millennium Park.
News

New CDD 7 supervisor presses PWAC on path worries and sunken bridge

A new supervisor in Community Development District 7 pressed fellow Project Wide Advisory Committee members Monday on worries about multi-modal paths south of State Road 44 and a sunken golf course bridge.
Health

13 more residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area surpasses 800 deaths

Thirteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area topped 800 deaths since the deadly virus first hit Florida in March.
Crime

Health care worker arrested after allegedly ripping off elderly client

A health care worker was arrested after allegedly ripping off her elderly client at a facility in Wildwood.
Photos

Photos

Sunrise At Orange Blossom Country Club Pool

Check out this stunning sunrise at the Orange Blossom Country Club Pool. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Heron On A Cold Day In The Villages

This heron was keeping warm on a cold day in The Villages. Thanks to L Turner for sharing!
Photos

Strolling The Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this awesome shot taken while strolling the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Jimmy LaRusso for sharing!
