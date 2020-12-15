Woman with bloody knife in purse arrested in stabbing at apartment complex

A woman with a bloody knife in her purse was arrested in a stabbing which occurred during an argument at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

Officers were called at 10:45 a.m. Friday to The Quarters Apartments where they detained 21-year-old Itiyana Laquett Scott, of Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The victim of the stabbing suffered several lacerations allegedly inflicted by Scott. An argument preceded the attack. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Lake EMS.

Scott directed police to her vehicle where the bloody knife had been tucked inside her purse.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on $10,000 bond.