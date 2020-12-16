Wednesday, December 16, 2020
67.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Area residents warned against scam tied to COVID-19 pandemic

Larry D. Croom

Area law enforcement officials are warning residents about a scam connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Law enforcement officials are warning area residents about a texting scam connected to the COVID-19 crisis. Text messages similar to the one shown above are being sent out and contain links seeking personal information.

Area residents have reported receiving text messages like the one pictured above. It says that someone who has come in contact with you has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has shown symptoms. The text recommends that you self-isolate and get tested. It also includes a link that law enforcement says to avoid clicking into, as it’s fake.

The text message isn’t from an official agency and can be a gateway for scammers to find their way into your personal information, officials say.

Related Articles

Entertainment

2020 Brownwood Christmas Lights

Have you seen the Christmas lights on display at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages? We've got you covered.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after traffic stop at Oxford Oaks development

A driver was arrested after a traffic stop at the Oxford Oaks development.
Read more
Crime

Oxford woman jailed after allegedly hitting sister with Christmas decoration

An Oxford woman was arrested after allegedly striking her sister with a Christmas decoration.
Read more
Crime

Sumter detectives searching for purse thief who targeted Villages Bealls store

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a purse thief who targeted a popular Villages store.
Read more
News

Segway Riders Club of The Villages aids local Disabled American Veterans

The Segway Riders Club continued their support of disabled American veterans with a donation of $10,000 during their monthly meeting Wednesday morning at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
Crime

Woman claiming to steal items for kids at children’s home nailed at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Leesburg woman found herself behind bars Monday after being accused of ripping off $269.70 worth of grocery items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Health

Does CBD topical pain cream really help treat arthritis pain?

According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF) approximately 54 million adults and 300,000 children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with arthritis or some other...
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Entertainment

2020 Brownwood Christmas Lights

Have you seen the Christmas lights on display at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages? We've got you covered.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after traffic stop at Oxford Oaks development

A driver was arrested after a traffic stop at the Oxford Oaks development.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Curious Otter At Fenney Nature Trail

This rather curious river otter was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Cathy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sunrise At Orange Blossom Country Club Pool

Check out this stunning sunrise at the Orange Blossom Country Club Pool. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Heron On A Cold Day In The Villages

This heron was keeping warm on a cold day in The Villages. Thanks to L Turner for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Concert at Polo Fields was too loud

A Vera Cruz Villas resident says she supports the concert series at The Villages Polo Fields, but for the sake of the neighborhood, turn it down! Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Welcome to Lake Sumter Apartment Homes

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are now open and available to move in.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Area residents warned against scam tied to COVID-19 pandemic

Area law enforcement officials are warning residents about a scam connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Operation Warp Speed delivers vaccine in record time

Congressman Daniel Webster offers praise for Operation Warp Speed which has delivered a COVID-19 vaccine in record time.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Area residents warned against scam tied to COVID-19 pandemic

Area law enforcement officials are warning residents about a scam connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Entertainment

2020 Brownwood Christmas Lights

Have you seen the Christmas lights on display at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages? We've got you covered.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after traffic stop at Oxford Oaks development

A driver was arrested after a traffic stop at the Oxford Oaks development.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Concert at Polo Fields was too loud

A Vera Cruz Villas resident says she supports the concert series at The Villages Polo Fields, but for the sake of the neighborhood, turn it down! Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Technician at nail salon refused to wear mask

A Village of Springdale woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an experience at a nail salon in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let’s all do something to help Americans in need

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident is urging fellow Villagers to do a little something to help those in need.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Area residents warned against scam tied to COVID-19 pandemic

Area law enforcement officials are warning residents about a scam connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after traffic stop at Oxford Oaks development

A driver was arrested after a traffic stop at the Oxford Oaks development.
Read more
Crime

Oxford woman jailed after allegedly hitting sister with Christmas decoration

An Oxford woman was arrested after allegedly striking her sister with a Christmas decoration.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,103FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
67.5 ° F
68 °
67 °
98 %
0.8mph
100 %
Thu
67 °
Fri
58 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
69 °
Mon
62 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment