Area residents warned against scam tied to COVID-19 pandemic

Area law enforcement officials are warning residents about a scam connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Area residents have reported receiving text messages like the one pictured above. It says that someone who has come in contact with you has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has shown symptoms. The text recommends that you self-isolate and get tested. It also includes a link that law enforcement says to avoid clicking into, as it’s fake.

The text message isn’t from an official agency and can be a gateway for scammers to find their way into your personal information, officials say.