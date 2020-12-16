Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Concert at Polo Fields was too loud

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I support the concert series that has started at the The Villages Polo Fields, but show some respect for those of us living in the surrounding communities! TURN IT DOWN!
I was trying to watch TV Monday night, inside my house, and the music was so loud that some things on my walls vibrated and I had a hard time hearing my TV with all the bumping of the bass. Outside it was as if there was a live band across the street.
The noise was an absolute nuisance and disturbed the peace in my neighborhood (Vera Cruz) for four hours! We will start a petition and take legal action if they don’t TURN IT DOWN! I’m not asking that they stop. I just want them to TURN IT DOWN!

Karen Hendrix
Vera Cruz Villas

 

Letters to the Editor

