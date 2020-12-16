Wednesday, December 16, 2020
67.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Does CBD topical pain cream really help treat arthritis pain?

Sponsored Story

According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF) approximately 54 million adults and 300,000 children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with arthritis or some other type of rheumatic disease causing joint pain, as of 2019.

CBD for Arthritis

The most common symptoms suffered by Arthritis patients include:

  • Pain
  • Stiffness
  • Decreased Movement Within the Joints.

This is where CBD comes into play!

What is CBD and is it Legal and Safe?

CBD, short for Cannabidiol, is one of more than 120 components or cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa L plant and has no psychoactive properties. This means that the user will not experience a “high” by using CBD.

In the 2018 Farm Bill, Congress set forth that Hemp was legal at the Federal level and 49 states have legalized the sale and use of CBD products.  

Another common question consumers have when it comes to CBD for pain management or its anti-inflammatory properties is, whether or not it is safe to use for arthritis symptoms.  Would you be surprised to learn that the human body actually naturally produces its own CBD? When a consumer uses CBD, it sends pain blocking signals to the brain and initiates our own body to produce our very own cannabinoids!

According to various international top health experts and agencies the answer is: yes, it is safe to use.

 CBD’s Long History

The cannabis plant has a written history dated back to 2727 B.C by Chinese Emperor Shen Nung. Science and Archaeologists believe it is much older than that. Did you know Henry Ford created his first prototype from Hemp? Or that some of the first drafts of the declaration of independence were written on Hemp paper?

How and Why Cannabis Works

It was not until 1992 that Dr. Lumir Hanus along with American researcher Dr. William Devane discovered the Endocannabinoid System (“ECS”) in the human body.  The discovery of the ECS and the CB1/CB2 receptors resulted in the uncovering of naturally occurring neurotransmitters called endocannabinoids, which are present in humans and all other vertebrae mammals.

A majority of CB1 receptors are located in the brain and are associated with cognitive actions related to coordination, mood, thinking, memory, and appetite. The CB2 receptors, on the other hand, can be found in the immune system. This makes them more responsible for the body’s response to pain and inflammation.

CBD Eases Arthritis Pain

One of the primary benefits CBD has to offer for arthritis sufferers is its positive effect on pain, and research confirms it. In short CBD acts as a neuroreceptor blocking agent, effectively turning off the pain signals in the brain thereby making the pain sensation stop for a period of time.  In the process CBD also attacks the attendant inflammation and acts to reduce it at the source. 

A study published in the European Journal of Pain in 2017 found:

These studies demonstrate transdermal administration of CBD has long-lasting therapeutic effects without psychoactive side-effects. Thus, use of topical CBD has potential as effective treatment of arthritic symptomatology.

What Customers Look for In CBD Products!

In a recent study by a national CBD research firm, 5,000 purchasers of CBD products were asked what qualities they look for in CBD products that they purchase and what is the most important to them.  The following were the results in order of preference:

  • Effectiveness
  • Concentration
  • Quality
  • Price
  • Form of Application

Editor’s Choice for Most Effective CBD Pain Management Products

Panakeia, Greek Goddess of Natural Remedy

Panakeia Holdings, Inc. under brand name Theá Panakeia Botanicals has developed a set of highly effective Topical Pain Creams that can be used on a wide variety of muscle, joint, and pre/post-surgery pain.

In Greek mythology, Panakeia was the Goddess of Natural Remedy.  According to legend, she would travel around treating people with her potions and poultices made from all-natural ingredients.

Panakeia Pain Management Products

  1. 1000mg Deep Tissue Pain Cream – Is formulated with a Custom Duel Proprietary Matrix with 500mg of CBD Isolate, FIVE Terpenes, and a custom mix with Total Bioavailable Nanosized CBD for highly effective absorption. 
  2. 500mg Pain Cream – Is formulated with 500mg of CBD Isolate and their Terpene Matrix. Minor aches and pains, along with migraine relief when applied to the neck and temples, have been reported with this product! 
  3. Transdermal Pain Balm – Will be formulated with 2500mg of CBD isolate and nano-sized CBD.  The product will also have the proprietary five-terpene matrix for enhanced effectiveness.  This will be one of the most effective topical pain management products on the market.
  4. Panakeia Pain Patch Pack – The Pain Patches will come in a 3-pack of 5” x 8” patches infused with 40mg of CBD, 3% Lidocaine, and 2% Menthol each designed to provide convenient and longer lasting relief. 
  5. CBD/CBG Pain Gel – Our 3-ounce roll-on Pain Gel is unique with not just 100mg of CBD, but also has 100mg of CBG, which is the stem cell of the cannabis plant. This gel provides rapid onset for maximum topical pain relief.

Use Discount Code

Villages20

For a 20% Discount on Every Purchase

Endorsed by Kevin Harrington

Related Articles

News

Foxy the rescue dog brings good health and good cheer to Villages couple

Foxy the rescue dog brings good health and good cheer to a Villages couple. Send a photo of your holiday pet to [email protected]
Read more
Health

COVID-19 still spreading at alarming rate as Florida gears up for vaccines

With Florida on the verge of vaccinating residents and employees of long-term care facilities and high-risk front-line healthcare workers, COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

89-year-old Villager enters plea in bicycle hit-and-run crash

An 89-year-old Villager has entered a plea in a hit-and-run crash that injured two bicyclists in The Villages.
Read more
News

Beloved family will open Chinese take-out restaurant at Magnolia Plaza

A beloved family will open a Chinese take-out restaurant early next year at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

Push-button gate at new recreation center will be set up off County Road 42

A push-button gate at the new First Responders Recreation Center will be set up off County Road 42.
Read more
Crime

52-year-old Villager with history of DUI arrests back behind bars

A Villager found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her SUV weaving and constantly changing speeds.
Read more
News

Lake Panasoffkee eatery shut down due to rodent and insect activity

A Lake Panasoffkee eatery was shut down last week due to rodent and insect activity.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Foxy the rescue dog brings good health and good cheer to Villages couple

Foxy the rescue dog brings good health and good cheer to a Villages couple. Send a photo of your holiday pet to [email protected]
Read more
Health

COVID-19 still spreading at alarming rate as Florida gears up for vaccines

With Florida on the verge of vaccinating residents and employees of long-term care facilities and high-risk front-line healthcare workers, COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down across the tri-county area.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Curious Otter At Fenney Nature Trail

This rather curious river otter was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Cathy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sunrise At Orange Blossom Country Club Pool

Check out this stunning sunrise at the Orange Blossom Country Club Pool. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Heron On A Cold Day In The Villages

This heron was keeping warm on a cold day in The Villages. Thanks to L Turner for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Concert at Polo Fields was too loud

A Vera Cruz Villas resident says she supports the concert series at The Villages Polo Fields, but for the sake of the neighborhood, turn it down! Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Welcome to Lake Sumter Apartment Homes

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are now open and available to move in.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

89-year-old Villager enters plea in bicycle hit-and-run crash

An 89-year-old Villager has entered a plea in a hit-and-run crash that injured two bicyclists in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Operation Warp Speed delivers vaccine in record time

Congressman Daniel Webster offers praise for Operation Warp Speed which has delivered a COVID-19 vaccine in record time.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Does CBD topical pain cream really help treat arthritis pain?

According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF) approximately 54 million adults and 300,000 children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with arthritis or some other...
Read more
News

Foxy the rescue dog brings good health and good cheer to Villages couple

Foxy the rescue dog brings good health and good cheer to a Villages couple. Send a photo of your holiday pet to [email protected]
Read more
Health

COVID-19 still spreading at alarming rate as Florida gears up for vaccines

With Florida on the verge of vaccinating residents and employees of long-term care facilities and high-risk front-line healthcare workers, COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down across the tri-county area.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Concert at Polo Fields was too loud

A Vera Cruz Villas resident says she supports the concert series at The Villages Polo Fields, but for the sake of the neighborhood, turn it down! Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Technician at nail salon refused to wear mask

A Village of Springdale woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an experience at a nail salon in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let’s all do something to help Americans in need

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident is urging fellow Villagers to do a little something to help those in need.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

89-year-old Villager enters plea in bicycle hit-and-run crash

An 89-year-old Villager has entered a plea in a hit-and-run crash that injured two bicyclists in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

52-year-old Villager with history of DUI arrests back behind bars

A Villager found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her SUV weaving and constantly changing speeds.
Read more
Crime

Woman with bloody knife in purse arrested in stabbing at apartment complex

A woman with a bloody knife in her purse was arrested in a stabbing which occurred during an argument at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,103FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
67.5 ° F
68 °
67 °
98 %
0.8mph
100 %
Thu
67 °
Fri
58 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
69 °
Mon
62 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment