Dorothy Jolin

Dorothy (Dottie) Jolin, 78, of the Villages, FL, passed away peacefully in the arms of her savior on Dec. 11, 2020.

She was born in Manchester, NH on Oct 30, 1942 to Gerry and Grace Jolin. Dot is survived by her son Chon Neth and his wife Ry and their children Aryanna and Audrina. Her cousins, Dennis P Jolin and his wife JoAnn, their children Kenneth Jolin of NH and Dennis M. Jolin of Seattle, WA. David (deceased) and his wife Laurie and their two children Dave Jolin of NH and Stacy Jolin of Mass. Cousins Meredith Cote of Oregon and her sister Suzie Cote of NH. Don Jolin of NH.

Dot made lots of friends in her almost 10 yrs at the Villages where she was always on the go with playing card games and extensive traveling. Dottie, as she liked to be called, was a very giving and loving person. We would also like to thank the hospice nurses at Vitas especially Connie at hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held after Christmas. Rest in Peace, Cuz!