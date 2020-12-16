Driver arrested after traffic stop at Oxford Oaks development

A driver was arrested after a traffic stop at the Oxford Oaks development.

Javier Oviedo Mendez, 33, of Leesburg, was driving a white pickup truck at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday when an officer ran the license plate and learned the registered owner of the truck did not have a valid license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A check revealed that Mendez’s license had been suspended in August.

Mendez was arrested on charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond was set at $500.