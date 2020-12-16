Foxy the rescue dog brings good health and good cheer to Villages couple

Foxy is a rescue from Maxine’s Pet Rescue. She was adopted six years ago by John and Barbara Turner the Village of Duval.

She is the love of their life and brings them great joy.

“She keeps us in shape by walking at least twice a day. We have met a lots of our neighbors through her,” Barbara Turner said.

Foxy had little hair when she was rescued. Her tail looked like a rat.

“Now look at her beautiful coat,” she said.

We want to see photos of your dogs, cats and other pets who are celebrating the holidays. Send a photo to [email protected]. Be sure to tell us a little something about you and your pet.