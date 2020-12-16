Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Foxy the rescue dog brings good health and good cheer to Villages couple

Staff Report

Foxy is a rescue from Maxine’s Pet Rescue. She was adopted six years ago by John and Barbara Turner the Village of Duval.

She is the love of their life and brings them great joy.

Foxy is dressed in her Christmas collar and waiting for Santa.

“She keeps us in shape by walking at least twice a day. We have met a lots of our neighbors through her,” Barbara Turner said.

Foxy had little hair when she was rescued. Her tail looked like a rat.

“Now look at her beautiful coat,” she said.

We want to see photos of your dogs, cats and other pets who are celebrating the holidays. Send a photo to [email protected]. Be sure to tell us a little something about you and your pet.

Health

COVID-19 still spreading at alarming rate as Florida gears up for vaccines

With Florida on the verge of vaccinating residents and employees of long-term care facilities and high-risk front-line healthcare workers, COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

89-year-old Villager enters plea in bicycle hit-and-run crash

An 89-year-old Villager has entered a plea in a hit-and-run crash that injured two bicyclists in The Villages.
Read more
News

Beloved family will open Chinese take-out restaurant at Magnolia Plaza

A beloved family will open a Chinese take-out restaurant early next year at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

Push-button gate at new recreation center will be set up off County Road 42

A push-button gate at the new First Responders Recreation Center will be set up off County Road 42.
Read more
Crime

52-year-old Villager with history of DUI arrests back behind bars

A Villager found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her SUV weaving and constantly changing speeds.
Read more
News

Lake Panasoffkee eatery shut down due to rodent and insect activity

A Lake Panasoffkee eatery was shut down last week due to rodent and insect activity.
Read more
Crime

Woman with bloody knife in purse arrested in stabbing at apartment complex

A woman with a bloody knife in her purse was arrested in a stabbing which occurred during an argument at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.
Read more
Health

Crime

Curious Otter At Fenney Nature Trail

This rather curious river otter was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Cathy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sunrise At Orange Blossom Country Club Pool

Check out this stunning sunrise at the Orange Blossom Country Club Pool. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Heron On A Cold Day In The Villages

This heron was keeping warm on a cold day in The Villages. Thanks to L Turner for sharing!
Read more
Concert at Polo Fields was too loud

A Vera Cruz Villas resident says she supports the concert series at The Villages Polo Fields, but for the sake of the neighborhood, turn it down! Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Welcome to Lake Sumter Apartment Homes

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are now open and available to move in.
Read more
Operation Warp Speed delivers vaccine in record time

Congressman Daniel Webster offers praise for Operation Warp Speed which has delivered a COVID-19 vaccine in record time.
Read more
News

Health

Crime

Letters to the Editor

Technician at nail salon refused to wear mask

A Village of Springdale woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an experience at a nail salon in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let’s all do something to help Americans in need

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident is urging fellow Villagers to do a little something to help those in need.
Read more
Crime

52-year-old Villager with history of DUI arrests back behind bars

A Villager found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her SUV weaving and constantly changing speeds.
Read more
Crime

Woman with bloody knife in purse arrested in stabbing at apartment complex

A woman with a bloody knife in her purse was arrested in a stabbing which occurred during an argument at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.
Read more
