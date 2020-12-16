John McCoy, age 81, formerly of Revere, MA, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Jack was the loving husband for over 61 years of Marie (Bossi) McCoy; cherished father of James and his wife Carol, Steven and his wife Julie, Dennis, and Mary and her husband John Williams. Brother of Thomas and his wife Priscilla; brother-in-law of Ella St. Marie, Frank Bossi and his wife Linda. Also survived by his grandchildren, John Christopher, Daniel Joseph, Joseph Orlando, Maria Natalia, Kristina Kathleen (McCoy) Aldhaher, her husband John and their son, his great-grandson, Ian. In addition, Jack leaves many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends from East Boston and Revere. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph “Paul” McCoy. Jack was the son of the late Joseph McCoy and Alice Alberta (Stoddard) McCoy.

Born and raised in Boston he served abroad in the U.S. Air Force and then settled in Revere where he and Marie raised their family. Jack, a lifelong Roman Catholic, practiced his faith in service to others through the Immaculate Conception and St. Mary’s parishes in Revere, the prison ministry through St. Basil’s Salvatorian Center in Methuen, the Pine Street Inn in Boston and countless other acts of kindness and support for family, friends and strangers. He was always active and would wake early to jog along Revere Beach, either solo, with his brother-in-law, Frank, or one of his not-so-enthusiastic children. He also enjoyed swimming and would frequent the Malden and Charlestown YMCAs to get in a swim before work or at lunch. He loved to learn. Not only did he have a love of reading, traveling and watching documentaries, he enjoyed them most in sharing those experiences with friends and family.

After a successful career in computer science, he and Marie retired to The Villages in Florida where he continued his fitness routine including cycling, swimming, golfing and walking; even participating in the Senior Games once or twice. He also spent time socializing with neighbors and looked forward to visits from friends and family.

A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be held at a future date where his family and friends can gather safely. Donations in Jack’s memory can be made to the Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.