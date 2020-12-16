Wednesday, December 16, 2020
New COVID-19 cases spike in The Villages as long-term care facilities begin vaccinations

Larry D. Croom

On the day when long-term care facilities across Florida starting inoculating patients and staff with doses of the first U.S.-approved vaccine against COVID-19, two more local residents lost their battle with the virus and the number of new cases in and around The Villages jumped significantly.

The latest fatalities were reported in Sumter County, where there have been 109 deaths and 361 people hospitalized. No specific information about those victims was provided by the Florida Department of Health.

Residents and employees of nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been slated to be among the first Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations, followed by high-risk front-line healthcare workers, those in 65-plus age groups with underlying health conditions, first responders and other essential workers, and then the general public.

In the tri-county area, 2,410 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities – 1,337 in Marion County, 832 in Lake County and 241 in Sumter County. Across the state, 60,287 cases have been reported in those types of facilities.

On Wednesday, 59 new cases were reported in The Villages – 57 in Sumter County and two in the Lake County portion of the mega-retirement community – for a total of 1,695. Another 98 cases also were reported in communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those included:

  • Leesburg up 25 for a total of 2,020;
  • Summerfield up 16 for a total of 781;
  • Lady Lake up 15 for a total of 664;
  • Oxford up 12 for a total of 227;
  • Fruitland Park up 12 for a total of 326;
  • Belleview up 8 for a total of 600;
  • Wildwood up 6 for a total of 582;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 4 for a total of 69.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 32,099 – increase of 383
  • Deaths: 812
  • Hospitalizations: 2,515

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 4,154 – increase of 87
  • Deaths: 109
  • Hospitalizations: 361
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,559), Coleman (728), Wildwood (582), Bushnell (480) and Oxford (227).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 12,727 – increase of 156
  • Deaths: 275
  • Hospitalizations: 919
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,368), Leesburg (2,020), Eustis (1,038), Tavares (1,014) and Mount Dora (984). The Villages also is reporting 78 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 15,218 – increase of 140
  • Deaths: 428
  • Hospitalizations: 1,235
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (11,599), Summerfield (781), Dunnellon (627), Belleview (600) and Citra (266). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,155,335 cases – an increase of 11,541 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,136,024 are residents. A total of 60,287 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,429 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 20,490 deaths and 58,969 people have been hospitalized.

