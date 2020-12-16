Oxford woman jailed after allegedly hitting sister with Christmas decoration

An Oxford woman was arrested after allegedly striking her sister with a Christmas decoration.

Shirley Martha Rogers, 55, had been arguing with her boyfriend when her sister tried to intervene and calm Rogers down, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Rogers responded by pushing her sister in the chest. The Virginia native then grabbed a beaded Christmas cone and struck her sister in the left side of her torso. The sister pushed Rogers back and called 911. Rogers’ boyfriend fled the scene prior to arrival of deputies.

Rogers was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.