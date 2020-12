To the Editor:

Went to get my nails done at J.Q. Nail Salon at Mulberry Grove and noticed one of the technicians did not wear a mask. I politely asked her to put it on. She would not comply. I went to the manager and she agreed with the technician.

It very clearly states that you cannot enter without a mask.

Very mad and will not return. Beware!

Sylvia Putz

Village of Springdale