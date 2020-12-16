Woman claiming to steal items for kids at children’s home nailed at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Leesburg woman claiming to have ties to a children’s home found herself behind bars Monday after being accused of ripping off $269.70 worth of grocery items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A loss prevention officer told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that 22-year-old Semani Monique Henderson had attempted to leave the store, located at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, without paying for the food items, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy reviewed security camera footage that showed Henderson at a self-checkout registered attempting to ring up multiple items she had placed in two shopping carts. While watching the footage, the deputy said he could see Henderson scan certain items, bag them and put them in the shopping carts on top of other items that hadn’t been scanned, presumably to conceal them, the report says.

After being read her rights, Henderson claimed she volunteers with a children’s home and was attempting to get the items the children had requested. But she wasn’t able to pay the full cost of the groceries, she told the deputy.

Henderson, who lives at 3407 Southwinds Cove Way in Leesburg, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with petit theft. She was released early Tuesday morning on $1,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.