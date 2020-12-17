Florida suffers largest spike in COVID-19 cases in five months

Three more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest increase in the number of new cases in five months.

Two of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County and the other was a resident of Lake County. They are among the 815 who have died of the virus in the tri-county area, the 20,490 across Florida and the 308,908 deaths across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,168,483 cases – an increase of 13,148 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,149,126 are residents. A total of 60,630 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,465 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 20,493 deaths and 59,291 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 156 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages for a total of 7,120. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 44 for a total of 1,739;

Leesburg up 44 for a total of 2,064;

Summerfield up 22 for a total of 803;

Lady Lake up 18 for a total of 682;

Fruitland Park up 11 for a total of 337;

Belleview up 7 for a total of 607;

Oxford up 5 for a total of 232;

Wildwood up 4 for a total of 586; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 70.

Another student at The Villages Charter School also has tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases at the facility that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the mega-retirement community to 37, which represents 48 percent of the 77 cases that have been reported in Sumter County schools.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 32,620 – increase of 521

Deaths: 815

Hospitalizations: 2,528

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 4,221 – increase of 67

Deaths: 109

Hospitalizations: 362

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,602), Coleman (728), Wildwood (586), Bushnell (483) and Oxford (232).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 12,966 – increase of 239

Deaths: 276

Hospitalizations: 921

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,441), Leesburg (2,064), Eustis (1,047), Tavares (1,026) and Mount Dora (1,008). The Villages also is reporting 79 cases.

MARION COUNTY